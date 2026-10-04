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‘Like taking the soul from the body’: SC judge warns against mass disenfranchisement during SIR row

Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said any process that disenfranchises millions of citizens would be “intrinsically arbitrary” and unconstitutional, amid scrutiny of the Election Commission’s SIR exercise.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 08:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
‘Like taking the soul from the body’: SC judge warns against mass disenfranchisement during SIR row
Image Credit: X/@pbhushan1

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