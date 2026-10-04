/‘Like taking the soul from the body’: SC judge warns against mass disenfranchisement during SIR row

Justice Bhuyan’s observation assumes significance in the wake of the Supreme Court’s judgment on writ petitions challenging the SIR exercise in several states, including Bihar and West Bengal. The Court had earlier declined to grant an interim stay on the exercise while petitions questioning its constitutional validity were pending. In its judgment dated May 27, 2026, the Court ultimately upheld both the challenged SIR exercise and the Election Commission of India’s authority to conduct it. The judgment was delivered after the exercise had been completed and Assembly elections had already been held in Bihar and several other states.