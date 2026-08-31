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‘No basis to assume any untoward incident’: Supreme Court refuses to stop Sep 5 CJP march in Delhi

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said the concerns raised by the petitioner could be placed before the High Power Committee constituted by the Court to investigate violence and related issues due to the protests.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
‘No basis to assume any untoward incident’: Supreme Court refuses to stop Sep 5 CJP march in Delhi
Image Credit: IANS

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‘No basis to assume any untoward incident’: Supreme Court refuses to stop Sep 5 CJP march in Delhi
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