/‘No basis to assume any untoward incident’: Supreme Court refuses to stop Sep 5 CJP march in Delhi

The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to defer or postpone protests proposed by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) or any other group in the national capital, and to summon the organisers of such protests before the court. The plea was mentioned in the backdrop of concerns over law and order during the upcoming BRICS Summit in Delhi. The Court further said that the Central government and the Delhi government would have to ensure maintenance of law and order during the BRICS Summit.