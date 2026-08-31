/‘No basis to assume any untoward incident’: Supreme Court refuses to stop Sep 5 CJP march in Delhi

The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to defer or postpone protests proposed by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) or any other group in the national capital, and to summon the organisers of such protests before the court. The plea was mentioned in the backdrop of concerns over law and order during the upcoming BRICS Summit in Delhi. The Court further said that the Central government and the Delhi government would have to ensure maintenance of law and order during the BRICS Summit.
“We can only put the onus on the Central government or the Delhi government and we are confident they will...”, the Court said.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said the concerns raised by the petitioner could be placed before the High Power Committee constituted by the Court to investigate violence and related issues due to the protests.
“Whatever issues you raise here, we have told the committee to resolve all the issues,” the CJI said. The Court said it was confident that the committee would discharge its functions and that stakeholders should approach it with their concerns.
On the apprehension of violence during the proposed protests, the Court said there was presently no basis to assume that any untoward incident would take place. “Everybody will behave in a peaceful and lawful manner. Right now, we don’t have anything to assume that something wrong will happen,” the CJI said.
The Court also declined the suggestion that particular protest groups or their organisers be summoned. “There is no particular group which we can call or address. For that, you tell Delhi and the Union government; it is their responsibility to maintain order,” the Court said.
Notably, the BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, with a multi-layered security framework being prepared for visiting heads of state and their delegations. The CJP has announced a protest march on September 5.
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