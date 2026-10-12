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No blanket firecracker ban: Supreme Court leans towards balanced approach

It further said that sufficient time was available to make an earnest appeal to people to celebrate Diwali while limiting the bursting of firecrackers to specified hours, as had been done previously.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
No blanket firecracker ban: Supreme Court leans towards balanced approach

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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