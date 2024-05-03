New Delhi: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination for Rae Bareli Lok Sabha polls. Gandhi declared his assets worth approx Rs 20 crore in his papers, which included Rs 4.2 lakh gold. This declamation revealed that he did not own a car or Residential Apartment.

Congress MP said that he owns movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264, including shares of Rs 4,33,60,519 and mutual funds of Rs 3,81,33,572. In a declaration, it shows that Gandhi has a bank balance of Rs 26,25,157 and gold bonds of Rs 15,21,740.

Meanwhile, Gandhi declared Rs 55,000 cash in hand and 333.3 grams of gold which cost Rs 4,20,850. Congress leader declared that he did not own any motor car or Residential Apartment but has a liability of Rs 49,79,184.

Gandhi's immovale assessment includes around 3.778 acres of agricultural land at Sultanpur village of Mehrauli, New Delhi. Congress leader decided that his main source of income was MP's salary, royalty, rent, interest from bonds, dividends and capital gain from mutual funds.

As per the nomination papers, he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rollins College, Florida and an MPhil degree from Trinity College, University of Cambridge.

The Congress leader also informed that there are 18 cases filed against him in different states across the nation.

The Congress leader has declared 18 cases against him lodged in various states across the country. Gandhi did not mention any other criminal case against him in the affidavit during the nomination process for the Rae Bareli constituency.