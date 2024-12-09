Advertisement
'No Cause for Concern, All Indian Nationals In Syria Safe', Says Government

All Indian nationals in Syria are safe, government sources said on Sunday, hours after Islamist rebels captured power in Damascus evicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power. 

|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 12:05 AM IST|Source: PTI
All Indian nationals in Syria are safe, government sources said on Sunday, hours after Islamist rebels captured power in Damascus evicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power. The Indian embassy continues to remain operational in Damascus, they said. The sources said the embassy is in touch with all Indian nationals, and they are safe.

The embassy remains available to assist Indian nationals in Syria, they said. According to official data, there are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations.

"Our Embassy continues to remain operational in Damascus, Syria. The Embassy is in touch with all Indian nationals, and they are safe," said a source.

The Syrian government collapsed early Sunday, as rebels seized control of the capital Damascus and Assad reportedly fled the country for an undisclosed location, marking the end of his family's 50-year rule.

