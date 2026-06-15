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No change in statehood protest plan, will remind PM of his commitment: CM Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah referring his recent meeting with PM Modi, said The discussion with PM Modi also covered statehood restoration issue and financial position and ways to accelerate development works in Jammu Kashmir. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
No change in statehood protest plan, will remind PM of his commitment: CM Omar Abdullah
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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