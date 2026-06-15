/No change in statehood protest plan, will remind PM of his commitment: CM Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the Jammu and Kashmir government's plan to push for restoration of statehood is intact and Ruling party National Conference leaders will visit enmass to National Capital on the first day of Monsoon Session of parliament to remind the prime minister Modi of its commitment.
While talking on the sidelines of a government function at SKICC CM Abdullah said reporters "There is no change in our plan. We will raise the issue and go to Delhi to register our protest at Jantar Mantar. The promise made to the people in the Supreme Court, Parliament and public forums must be Honoured," Omar stated.
Omar referring his recent meeting with PM Modi, said The discussion with PM Modi also covered statehood restoration issue and financial position and ways to accelerate development works in Jammu Kashmir.
Abdullah said "We discussed statehood, the financial condition of J&K and expediting development projects. I hope people will be benefited," he said.
Chief Minister also touched the reservation issue, and stated the proposal is awaiting Cabinet approval after the Centre sought clarifications. "The Cabinet Sub-Committee report was approved and sent to the Lieutenant Governor, who referred it to Delhi. Certain queries were raised by the Centre government, and the replies are being prepared, we will clear the pending things," he said.
Chief Minister while Welcoming pilgrims for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, expressed hope for a peaceful and successful pilgrimage. "We welcome all pilgrims and hope the Yatra concludes safely," he also said For Muharram preparations administration has been reviewing arrangements and will ensure smooth observance.”
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