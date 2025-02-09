Advertisement
NAXALS

'No Citizen Has...': Amit Shah Echoes His Resolve Of Naxal Free India, Shares Deadline — Check Here

Amit Shah said in the direction of making India Naxal-free, the security forces have achieved a big success in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2025, 11:37 PM IST|Source: PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Naxals will be eradicated by March 31, 2026 and no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it. Shah said this after the security forces killed 31 Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

"I also reiterate my resolve that before 31 March, 2026, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from the country so that no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

The home minister said in the direction of making India Naxal-free, the security forces have achieved a big success in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. He said that 31 Naxalites were killed in this operation and a huge amount of arms and explosives were also recovered.

Shah said the security forces have also lost two of its brave soldiers "in the effort to end anti-human Naxalism" and the country will always be indebted to these heroes. "I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers," he said.

