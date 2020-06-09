No community transmission in Delhi yet, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is increasing at a double rate since past 12 to 13 days. After attending the meeting called by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to discuss whether there is community spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, Sisodia said that there is no community spread in Delhi as of now so it need not be discussed.

Giving information on the cases and required bed data, Sisodia said, ''By 15 June, there'll be 44,000 cases and 6,600 beds will be needed. By 30 June we'll reach 1 lakh cases and 15,000 beds will be required. By 15 July there'll be 2.25 lakh cases and 33,000 beds will be needed. By 31 July, 5.5 lakh cases expected and 80,000 beds will be needed.

Sisodia also informed that the L-G has refused to reconsider his decision to overrule Delhi govt's order reserving state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia attended the meeting on behalf of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was unable to attend the meeting due to ill-health.

The SDMA meeting was chaired by the Lieutenant Governor, while the Delhi CM is the deputy in the meeting.

Sisodia was also accompanied by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who said, ''Of new cases being reported in city, nearly 50 percent are those in which source of infection is not known.''

The meeting comes at a time when the national capital has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past one week.