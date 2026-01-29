‘No compromise on ethical use of AI’: PM interacts with CEOs and experts of AI Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with CEOs and experts from leading AI firms at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Thursday, aligning with the upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit in February.

According to PMO, the meeting focused on strategic collaborations, AI innovations, and accelerating India's self-reliance in AI technology. CEOs from leading companies like Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech, Zoho, LTI Mindtree, Jio Platforms, AdaniConnex, Nxtra Data, and Netweb Technologies, along with experts from IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, and IIT Bombay, voiced strong support for government efforts positioning India as an AI leader.

Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union MoS for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada joined the high-level talks at 7LKM.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PM Modi urged embracing indigenous AI across sectors for national growth, citing UPI as proof of India's scalable digital prowess. Highlighting India's "scale, diversity, and democracy," he pushed for "AI for All" to inspire globally while prioritising data security, ethical use, transparency, and skilling.

He called the Summit a launchpad for opportunities, making India a hub for worldwide AI efforts reflecting national values.

Prime Minister Modi urged AI firms to seize the upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit for breakthrough opportunities and rapid growth. He cited UPI as proof of India's world-class innovation, poised for replication in AI leadership.

PM Modi stressed the need for Ethical, secure AI for India, technological democratisation, pushing for a transparent, impartial, and secure AI ecosystem with zero compromise on ethics. He called for prioritizing AI skilling and talent development, ensuring India's AI framework embodies the nation's values and character.

India will host the IndiaAI Impact Summit on 19-20 February 2026, which is a flagship global AI event under the IndiaAI Mission, hosted by MeitY to drive inclusive AI adoption.

The summit will showcase innovations, bridge AI divide, foster investments, and produce a Leaders' Declaration, building on PM Modi's recent CEO meet emphasising UPI-like scalable success, ethical AI, skilling, and India's scale-diversity-democracy edge.

















