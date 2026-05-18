'No war ends with military conflict alone, dialogue is needed': PM Modi on Ukraine, West Asia situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine war and the West Asian crisis, saying that military force alone can never bring lasting peace. Speaking alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store at a joint press briefing in Oslo, Modi reaffirmed India's longstanding position that dialogue and diplomacy must lead the way.

"India and Norway both believe in a rules-based order, dialogue, and diplomacy. We agree that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone," Modi said.

He added that New Delhi would remain actively engaged on both fronts. "Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support every effort for the early end of the conflict and for peace."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Oslo, Norway: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We are delighted that Norway is joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative today. As two major maritime nations, we will work together to strengthen cooperation in the fields of marine economy, maritime security, and… pic.twitter.com/B2WfvatNgf — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

Modi arrived in Oslo from Sweden as part of a four-nation European tour. The visit carries particular weight given that he had originally been scheduled to travel to Norway last year, before the Pahalgam terror attack forced a postponement. The strike killed 26 people, most of them tourists, and drew widespread international condemnation.

Also Read: After 43 years, PM Modi to land in Norway – What India is about to unlock has everyone watching

The Prime Minister expressed warm appreciation for Oslo's response during that period. "During that difficult time, Norway stood firmly with India against terrorism, demonstrating true friendship. Today, as I visit Norway, I express my heartfelt gratitude for that solidarity," he said.

Both leaders found common ground on several global concerns, including the need to reform multilateral institutions to better handle the challenges of today's world. "Reforming global institutions is essential for addressing the growing global challenges," Modi noted, adding that rooting out terrorism in all its forms remained a shared commitment between the two nations.

On the maritime front, Modi welcomed Norway's formal entry into the India-led Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, calling it a significant step forward for cooperation between two major seafaring nations. "We will work together to strengthen cooperation in the marine economy, maritime security, and capacity building," he said.

In a fitting close to the day, Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, the country's highest civilian honour. It is the 32nd international award conferred upon him since taking office, and comes as a reflection of the deepening ties between the two democracies.

Also Read: Confident my visit will strengthen India-Norway friendship: PM Modi

(With ANI inputs)