No coronavirus COVID-19 case reported in 60 districts in past 14 days

NEW DELHI: The nation’s collective fight against the coronavirus pandemic is yielding positive results as no fresh case of COVID-19 infection has been reported in the past 14 days in as many as 60 districts of the country.

According to a government release, ''the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases calculated using growth over the past seven days indicates that India’s doubling rate for the week before the lockdown was 3.4 and has improved to 7.5 as on 19th April 2020 (for the last seven days).''

''The 18 States that have shown improvement in doubling rate as compared to the national average, as on 19th April are - Doubling rate: Less than 20 days – Delhi (UT)- 8.5 days; Karnataka- 9.2 days; Telangana- 9.4 days; Andhra Pradesh- 10.6; - J&K (UT)- 11.5 days; Punjab- 13.1 days; Chhattisgarh - 13.3 days; Tamil Nadu- 14 days; Bihar- 16.4 days.''

Doubling rate: Between 20 days to 30 days: A&N (UT) - 20.1 days; Haryana - 21 days; Himachal Pradesh - 24.5 days; Chandigarh (UT)- 25.4 days; Assam - 25.8 days; Uttarakhand - 26.6 days; Ladakh (UT) - 26.6 days

Doubling rate: More than 30 days: Odisha - 39.8 days; Kerala - 72.2 days

''All COVID-19 patients in Goa were discharged from hospital after recovery, and now Goa has no active case,’’ the government release said.

''Besides, three districts - Mahe (Puducherry), Kodaggu (Karnataka) & Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) have also not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days. There are now 59 additional districts from 23 States/UTs that have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days. The six new districts have been included in this list: Dungarpur & Pali in Rajasthan; Jamnagar and Morbi in Gujarat; North Goa in Goa; Gomati in Tripura.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 590 and the number of cases climbed to 18,601 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 14,759 while 3,251 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the Ministry said.

The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals.