COVID 19

No Covid-19 vaccination at civic, govt-run centres in Mumbai for next 4 days

The vaccination drive will remain suspended at the civic and government-run centres from November 4 to 7.

Image: ANI

Mumbai: The COVID-19 vaccination will remain suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai for next four days in the wake of the festive season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday. The civic body in a statement also appealed to citizens to cooperate with it. The vaccination drive will remain suspended at the civic and government-run centres from November 4 to 7, it said.

The BMC has sufficient stock of vaccines, so the inoculation drive will resume from Monday, it said.

According to the BMC's data, a total of 1,42,62,513 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in Mumbai till Tuesday. So far, 53,63,755 citizens have received both doses of vaccine.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 228 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,56,442 and the toll to 16,254, a civic official earlier said. It was the second day in a row when the metropolis recorded less than 300 fresh cases.

The BMC's data showed the city's case doubling time was 1,596 days as on Tuesday and the average growth rate between October 26 and November 1 stood at 0.04 per cent.

It also revealed that the metropolis has 28 sealed buildings, while there have been no containment zones since mid-August. 

