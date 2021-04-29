No COVID-19 vaccines for vaccination, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold meeting

New Delhi: Amid the spiralling COVID-19 infections in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday (April 29) said that the Delhi government had run out of COVID-19 vaccines. The state health minister added that the authorities are awaiting fresh supplies from the private companies.

“We don’t have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The statement comes as a shock to the citizens because it comes two days ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive which is much sought after. In this phase of the vaccination drive those who are above the age of 18 years will be allowed to receive a COVID-19 vaccine jab.

We don't have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain when asked about inoculation of people above 18 years of age, from May 1st. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/gJn5xQInFp — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

Health Minister Satyendra Jain also added that the public will be informed when the stocks are replenished at the vaccination centres.

In the meantime, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meeting with high-level officials later on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain is also expected to attend the meeting being chaired by Arvind Kejriwal.

Additionally, the Health Minister also added that the Delhi government is hoping for a positive impact of the COVID-19 curbs soon and it looks like the positivity rate will gradually come down in the city.

“In the last 1.5 months, the daily positivity (rate) had never been below the 10-day average, but it has been below for 3 days now. So we can see a ray of hope, it seems the positivity rate will gradually come down here,” Satyendar Jain said.

Meanwhile, India reported the highest ever single-day spike with 3,79,257 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 on Thursday (April 29), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.83 crore (1,83,76,524), of which, 30.84 lakh (30,84,814 ) are active cases. India has also witnessed 2.04 lakh (2,04,832) coronavirus-related deaths.

