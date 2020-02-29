हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
No decision taken yet on Muslim quota: Eknath Shinde

Leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- which comprises Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress -- will take a call on the issue after discussions, Shinde said.

File photo

Mumbai: Shortly after NCP leader and his cabinet colleague Nawab Malik stated that the Maharashtra government will provide five per cent quota to Muslims, senior minister Eknath Shinde said no such decision had been taken.

Leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- which comprises Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress -- will take a call on the issue after discussions, Mr Shinde, Urban Development Minister and a senior Sena leader, said.

Earlier, Mr Malik, who is the Minority Affairs Minister, had announced in the Legislative Council that the government had proposed to provide five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes.

But Mr Shinde told reporters outside the legislature complex that he was not aware of the announcement.

"Leaders of the MVA will together take a call on policy decisions about giving reservation to any community. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take appropriate decisions at the appropriate time. No decision has been taken yet," he said.

Eknath ShindeMuslim quotaMuslimMaharashtraMaha Vikas Aghadi
