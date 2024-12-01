PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday raised serious concerns over the increasing communal tensions in India and the neglect of developmental priorities, drawing parallels between the current situation and that of 1947. Mufti accused the government of promoting division and targeting minorities, claiming that such actions could lead the country back to conditions reminiscent of the partition era.

She said, “Our leaders fought for secularism, and even Mahatma Gandhi gave his life for it. But today, we are being made to fight with each other. I fear that we are being pushed back to the conditions of 1947.”

Mufti also pointed out the lack of job opportunities for the youth and the absence of meaningful development. “Mosques are being demolished in the search for temples. This is what is happening. Look at what happened in Sambhal—people had nothing to do with the incident. Some were working in shops or running carts, and they were shot. Who will speak up? Anyone who does will be thrown in jail, just like Umar Khalid is. There is no hearing, no justice,” she added.

She specifically cited the example of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, which she said symbolizes India’s Ganga-Jamuni culture, where Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs have worshiped together for centuries. “Attempts are being made to dig it up, possibly to find a temple beneath it,” Mufti noted.

Mufti also raised doubts about the transparency of the electoral process, especially in Maharashtra. She questioned discrepancies in voting percentages and accused the Election Commission of not providing answers.

"If the voting percentage is 58% at 6 PM, how can it still be 58% three hours later and then 60% at the time of counting? People need to wake up,” she said.

Drawing a stark comparison, Mufti said that India was beginning to resemble its neighboring country, Bangladesh, where minorities, particularly Hindus, face persecution. “What is happening to Hindu brothers in Bangladesh is appalling. If we mistreat minorities here, what’s the difference between our country and Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, if a Hindu speaks against the excesses, they are jailed. Here, Umar Khalid is in jail. What’s the difference? Bangladesh was liberated by Indira Gandhi, but today, the situation there and here is similar,” Mufti remarked.

In her message to the people of Jammu, she emphasized the importance of maintaining communal harmony. “In Jammu, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians live together peacefully, unlike in Kashmir where only one community or security forces are visible.

The people of Jammu must preserve this brotherhood, as who knows when they may start targeting mosques here too. The BJP has nothing to offer to the people,” she concluded.