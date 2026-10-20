/‘No double standards’: Rajnath Singh calls for global action on terrorism at SCO meet in presence of Pak’s Ishaq Dar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called for collective action against terrorism, describing it as one of the most serious threats to peace and development. His remarks came at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, attended by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.
“Terrorism not only causes the loss of innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. It radicalises society and deprives our youth of the opportunities they deserve,” Singh said while addressing members of the regional grouping.
The Defence Minister stressed that terrorism could not be justified under any circumstances and called for a united approach against those who finance, support or shelter terrorists.
“There should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism, and no place for those who finance, support or provide safe havens to terrorists. The entire ecosystem of terrorism must be firmly and collectively dismantled,” he said.
Earlier, on October 15, Singh reiterated India’s position on cross-border terrorism, warning that any further terrorist acts originating from Pakistan would invite an even stronger response.
He said India’s cultural ethos favoured dialogue, coexistence and the peaceful resolution of disputes, but cautioned that the country’s commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness.
Speaking at the Times Network Defence Conclave in New Delhi, Singh said Operation Sindoor, the Balakot airstrikes and surgical strikes marked a decisive shift in India’s approach to tackling terrorism.
“Operation Sindoor, Balakot Airstrikes and Surgical Strikes weren’t just military operations; they symbolised a decisive shift in the nation’s approach, moving from diplomatic condemnation to proactive action aimed at rooting out terrorism by reaching its very source,” he said.
Singh also said that since 2014, the ‘shelf life’ of most terrorists had fallen to less than a year, with security forces neutralising them within a year of their taking up arms against India.
Singh described strength and capability as essential to maintaining peace, saying India remained committed to peace while preparing for situations in which war might become necessary to protect the nation.
“Our commitment to peace remains steadfast, yet we are fully prepared to confront any challenge. Our goal is to build an India that, while advocating for peace, remains vigilant when it comes to security and is fully capable of safeguarding its sovereignty, integrity, and national interests,” he said.
On the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Singh met Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Rosulzoda and Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.
During his meeting with Rosulzoda, Singh highlighted the longstanding civilisational ties and close people-to-people links between India and Tajikistan.
In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, “Delighted to meet H.E. Mr Qohir Rosulzoda, Prime Minister of Tajikistan at the commencement of SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe.
Underlined the longstanding civilisational ties and deep people to people links between India and Tajikistan.”
In a separate post, Singh shared details of his meeting with Aref.
“Pleasure to meet H.E. Mr Mohammad Reza Aref, First Vice President of Iran on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe,” he wrote.
Singh is representing India at the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Tajikistan’s capital, where leaders and representatives of member countries have gathered for discussions under the regional grouping.
Ahead of the meeting, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon welcomed Singh and representatives of other SCO member countries at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the meeting will focus on strengthening cooperation in culture, connectivity, the economy, innovation, investment and people-to-people ties. Participants will also review progress in the bloc’s financial and institutional functioning.
The ministry highlighted India’s active participation in various SCO mechanisms, including its contributions in areas such as start-ups, digital public infrastructure and cultural exchanges. These initiatives, it said, offer opportunities to advance practical and mutually beneficial cooperation among member states.
(with ANI inputs)
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