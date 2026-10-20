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‘No double standards’: Rajnath Singh calls for global action on terrorism at SCO meet in presence of Pak’s Ishaq Dar

Singh described strength and capability as essential to maintaining peace, saying India remained committed to peace while preparing for situations in which war might become necessary to protect the nation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
‘No double standards’: Rajnath Singh calls for global action on terrorism at SCO meet in presence of Pak’s Ishaq Dar
Image Credit: IANS

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‘No double standards’: Rajnath Singh calls for global action on terrorism at SCO meet in presence of Pak’s Ishaq Dar
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