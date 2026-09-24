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  • /No Emergency exit, flammables in luggage compartment, smoking inside: How Greater Noida bus fire was a moving deathtrap for 9 killed

No Emergency exit, flammables in luggage compartment, smoking inside: How Greater Noida bus fire was a moving deathtrap for 9 killed

The driver and conductor greater noida bushave been taken into custody and a case has been registered under relevant sections.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
No Emergency exit, flammables in luggage compartment, smoking inside: How Greater Noida bus fire was a moving deathtrap for 9 killed
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No Emergency exit, flammables in luggage compartment, smoking inside: How Greater Noida bus fire was a moving deathtrap for 9 killed
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