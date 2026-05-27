No engine failure, no escape for enemy: India’s new AMCA fighter set to outclass Rafale & Su-30MKI, may challenge F-35 and Su-57

New Delhi: India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme is moving ahead with important technical progress that brings the country closer to its first fifth-generation stealth fighter jet. Developed under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) through the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the project has cleared two important engineering milestones related to engine air intake design and infrared tracking capability.

The new updates point to improvements in how the aircraft will perform in contested airspace, especially in environments where radar detection and electronic warfare play a major role. In addition, the country is also integrating an advanced Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system into the aircraft that is meant to detect enemy targets without revealing the jet’s own position.

Engine intake design passes aerodynamic challenge

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One of the biggest challenges in stealth aircraft development is balancing low radar visibility with stable engine performance. According to technical findings published in aerospace studies, engineers working on the AMCA have refined the engine air intake system in a way that improves airflow while maintaining stealth characteristics.

In stealth aircraft, engine compressor blades are among the most exposed parts to radar detection. To hide them, designers use curved air intake ducts, commonly called S-ducts, which block direct radar line-of-sight into the engine. However, this curved structure can disturb smooth airflow and reduce engine efficiency.

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Air entering a straight duct flows directly into the engine, but in curved designs, the airflow bends through multiple turns. This can create turbulence, uneven pressure and in extreme cases, engine instability such as compressor stall. These issues can affect performance and long-term durability of engine components.

To address this, ADA researchers used computational fluid dynamics (CFD) models along with wind tunnel testing to study a modified intake design. The results showed that nearly 98 percent of pressure recovery could be achieved. It means that most of the airflow energy is retained before entering the engine. Such efficiency levels are considered highly advanced for curved stealth intake systems.

Interestingly, similar design principles are also being used across the world in other next-generation aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II.

Improving accuracy in wind tunnel testing

Another engineering challenge addressed under the AMCA programme involves improving the accuracy of wind tunnel testing for stealth aircraft. Since full-scale fighter jets cannot be tested in standard wind tunnels, scaled-down models are used.

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These models are mounted on support structures, which are known as ‘sting’ mounts. However, these supports can interfere with airflow behind the model, which can affect test accuracy. Engineers are working on refining these testing methods to ensure more precise aerodynamic data for the final aircraft design.

IRST system to detect stealth aircraft without radar signals

Along with aerodynamic improvements, the AMCA will also feature a new passive Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system developed in India. This system is built to detect and track enemy aircraft without emitting any radar signals, allowing the fighter jet to go undetected while gathering target information.

The IRST system uses dual-band infrared sensing, covering both mid-wave and long-wave infrared ranges. This enables it to detect heat signatures from engine exhaust as well as body heat generated by stealth aircraft, making it effective even against low-visibility targets.

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Reports suggest that the system could detect advanced stealth fighters such as the F-35 Lightning II and the F-22 Raptor at operational distances under suitable conditions. Unlike radar, it does not give away the aircraft’s position, making it useful in situations where electronic emissions could be risky.

The system is expected to be integrated into the nose section of the AMCA as part of an electro-optical targeting suite, helping maintain a low radar cross-section.

India’s fifth-generation fighter roadmap

The AMCA is being developed as a twin-engine medium-weight stealth fighter with internal weapons bays, advanced avionics, sensor fusion systems and supercruise capability. The programme has an estimated cost of around Rs 15,803 crore.

India plans to roll out the first prototype of the aircraft between 2028 and 2029, with induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF) targeted around 2035. A dedicated core integration and testing facility for the project has been set up at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh.

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As development moves forward, the AMCA programme is positioning itself as an important step in India’s long-term plan to build next-generation combat aviation capability domestically, with technologies that aim to match international fifth-generation standards.