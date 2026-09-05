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  • /No escape for terror: you can run, but you can't hide, Pakistani LeT cadre Yasir neutralized in operation Ashdar

No escape for terror: you can run, but you can't hide, Pakistani LeT cadre Yasir neutralized in operation Ashdar

Security forces identified the terrorist killed in Operation Ashdar in Budgam as Yasir, a Pakistani national affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, as joint forces continue search operations in the Pir Panjal forests.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
No escape for terror: you can run, but you can't hide, Pakistani LeT cadre Yasir neutralized in operation Ashdar
Image Credit: X/@JmuKmrPolice

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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