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No excessive force during CJP student protest: Delhi Police cites violence and 30,000 crowd

Delhi Police has denied using excessive force during the CJP student protest, telling the Supreme Court that violence erupted after a crowd of over 30,000 breached barricades and attempted to march towards Parliament.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
No excessive force during CJP student protest: Delhi Police cites violence and 30,000 crowd
Image Credit: ANI

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