'No Exemptions For Me': Kiren Rijiju Reveals PM Modi Said No To Special Privilege In Ministers' Removal Bill

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined a proposed exemption for himself in a bill mandating the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other ministers who remain in custody for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju praised the Prime Minister’s stand, calling it a reflection of strong ethical leadership and commitment to the rule of law.

“PM Modi told the Cabinet that the recommendation is to keep the Prime Minister out of this bill, but he did not agree,” said Rijiju. “PM Modi refused to give an exception to the Prime Minister. The PM is also a citizen, and he should not have special protection. Most of the CMs are from our party. If they do something wrong, they have to leave their position. Ethics should also mean something.”

The bill, introduced during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, has stirred sharp reactions across the political spectrum. While the ruling party lauds it as a bold and necessary move, the Opposition has criticised the lack of debate and consultation.

Rijiju addressed those concerns, stating: “The Monsoon Session of the Parliament was successful from the nation's point of view and a failure from the Opposition's point of view. The government also thinks that it was a success. However, it was not well, as far as discussions are concerned, because important bills were passed. Any government brings bills to save itself…”

He further emphasised the revolutionary nature of the legislation and defended the inclusion of all office-bearers without exception.

“PM Modi is a Prime Minister who went against the recommendation and put the PM in the category that even if the Prime Minister commits any corruption, then he has to go to jail and leave his position,” Rijiju said. “Any position, whether CM, PM, or Union Ministers, cannot be above the law. What objection does the Opposition have? The nation is welcoming this revolutionary bill.”

Speaking further, he said, "If the Parliament does not run, the loss is to the Opposition. The government will pass the bills in the national interest..."

"Congress does not have any interest in parliamentary discussions. They don't believe in debate and discussion in the Parliament. Many MPs of the Congress and other parties came to me and said that because the Parliament is not running, they are able to present the concerns of their constituencies. If the Parliament does not run, the loss is for the Opposition. The government will pass the bills in the national interest. But it is not good if the bills are passed without discussion. We believe in discussion... The loss is for those who have to ask questions..." he added.

Rijiju reflected on the Opposition’s behaviour during the proceedings of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and said, "Mera gala bhi baith gaya dekho. Opposition ko chilla chilla ke mai anurodh karta hoon ki behas hone dijiye...” he said.

Explaining the challenges faced during debates, he added, “In a parliamentary democracy, the Parliament belongs to the Opposition. The government is liable to answer. The Opposition has to ask questions. What would the government do if the ones who are supposed to ask questions ran away? We have been asking them not to cause a disturbance. My throat got sore because I had to shout and ask the Opposition not to create a ruckus...”

In a sharp escalation of political rhetoric, Rijiju also launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of aligning with anti-India elements.

“Rahul Gandhi is going on a very dangerous track,” Rijiju said. “George Soros says that one trillion dollars are kept to destabilise the Indian government. The anti-India Khalistan force sitting in Canada, the US, the UK, and many Left organisations are conspiring to work against the country. Rahul Gandhi and Congress are working in coordination with them and weakening the country. This is very worrisome. But no one can destabilise the country under PM Modi's leadership.”

Rijiju further alleged that the Congress and its allies attempt to erode public trust in India’s democratic institutions when they are unable to win elections. “When Congress cannot win elections, then they and the forces against India together start attacking the government and the institutions so that the public loses faith in this country's institutions. They have repeatedly said that the judiciary and the Election Commission are sold, to weaken them. When they conspire to weaken the nation and the credibility of the government, then that results in agitation. They are working with the Leftist mentality...”

He concluded, saying, "Rest assured that no one can destabilise the country under PM Modi's leadership..."