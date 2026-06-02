No eye contact, only a handshake! Did Rahul Gandhi send a big political message in Rajasthan?

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Pushkar in Rajasthan on Monday (June 1) for a Congress organisational meeting has left behind a few moments that are being read in different ways inside the party. At the helipad, he greeted Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully with a handshake and a visibly warm exchange.

Speaking in English, he also praised the way the party organisation is functioning in the state. He said the coordination between Dotasra and Jully was helping the Congress move forward in a more structured way. He said that he often cites this model while speaking about party functioning in other states and added similar coordination should be there across all regions.

The appreciation of the state leadership was interpreted as an endorsement of their working style within the party setup in Rajasthan.

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A moment caught on camera

The tone of the visit changed when he met former Ashok Gehlot. He greeted the former chief minister with a handshake, but did not hold eye contact during the interaction. The brief moment was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

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While the interaction was brief, it became one of the most talked-about parts of his trip.

Internal dynamics

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee has long faced internal differences, particularly between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot in recent years. The tensions between the two camps have at times affected party functioning in the state, especially during election cycles.

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Party insiders and political observers have said that these differences influenced organisational decisions and public messaging. In several constituencies, fragmented support was seen as a factor that affected influenced electoral outcomes.

Similar patterns have also been observed in other states, including Madhya Pradesh, where internal differences in the local leadership is said to have contributed to electoral setbacks.

Message on coordination within the party

Gandhi praised the coordination between Dotasra and Jully and placed it in a wider context. Party members say his emphasis on working together is not limited to Rajasthan and extends to how the Congress functions in other states.

The Pushkar meeting was planned around party organisation in Rajasthan, but it has also added a layer to how the party is reading relationships between its senior leaders.

The visit is being interpreted through the helipad meeting and the interactions that followed.