No FIR despite complaint: Delhi court asks tough questions, seeks action taken report and SHO’s appearance in NRI woman case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday raised concerns over how the police handled a complaint filed by a NRI woman, pointing to delays in registration of first informational report (FIR) and the way the police investigation has moved so far. The London-based woman’s complainant has alleged criminal intimidation by a former MLA.

The matter came up for hearing when the court examined the Action Taken Report (ATR) filed by the police. Her legal team told the court that she was called for questioning only a day before the hearing. It also submitted that the questioning did not deal with the main allegations. Instead, they were mainly asked about jurisdiction and legal applicability, which they described as unrelated to the complaint.

The police, in their report, stated that the matter is still under inquiry.

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Taking note of the situation, the court fixed the next hearing for May 22, 2026 and directed that the Investigating Officer (IO), the station house officer (SHO) of Tuglak Road police station, to appear in person along with a detailed ATR.

Patiala House Courts Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Aridaman Singh Cheema recorded in his order the submissions made by the complainant’s counsel, who stated that the victim had approached both the SHO and the concerned deputy commissioner police (DCP), but an FIR was still not registered.

Complaint and delay in FIR

The case traces back to January 2026, when the woman filed a complaint against Rishi Jolly and others, alleging domestic violence, harassment, threats and offences related to outraging modesty.

Despite submitting digital evidence, an FIR was not registered at that stage, which led her to approach the court for intervention.

In February 2026, the court stepped in and directed registration of an FIR after reviewing the seriousness of the allegations.

Fresh allegations of intimidation

In March 2026, the complainant also filed a separate case against Vijay Jolly, the father of one of the accused, alleging criminal intimidation. It was stated that he contacted members of the victim’s family and her spiritual guide in an attempt to pressure her into withdrawing or altering her complaint.

Questions raised over police approach

During proceedings, concerns were also mentioned regarding the conduct of the police during the early stages of inquiry. It was stated that officers had asked whether the accused’s father had political links.

After it was confirmed that he was a former lawmaker, the complainant’s side claimed that the tone of the interaction changed. The accused persons are stated to have political connections through family ties.

Notably, the ex-MLA from Delhi’s Saket constituency, Jolly had in February stated that the relationship between the complainant and his son was consensual. He said, “Both are adults. My son was enticed. When the marriage proposal did not work out, she became agitated and filed a complaint with the police, making false allegations.”