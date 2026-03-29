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NewsIndia‘No fish or eggs if BJP comes to power’: Mamata Banerjee attacks Saffron party in poll campaign
BENGAL CM MAMATA BANERJEE

‘No fish or eggs if BJP comes to power’: Mamata Banerjee attacks Saffron party in poll campaign

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also renewed her allegations that the party has targeted Bengali-speaking communities in other states.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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‘No fish or eggs if BJP comes to power’: Mamata Banerjee attacks Saffron party in poll campaign (Image Credit: ANI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday sharply criticised the BJP ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections, accusing the opposition party of inciting riots. 

Speaking at a public rally in Purulia, CM Mamata Banerjee warned that people may be unable to eat non-vegetarian food if the BJP comes to power. 

She also renewed her allegations that the party has targeted Bengali-speaking communities in other states.

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CM Mamata said, "Fish is not eaten in BJP-ruled states. If the BJP comes, you won't be able to eat meat or eggs. BJP is one-sided; they don't believe in any religion. These people incite riots. They come to power by inciting riots, and they come to power by killing people. Most attacks on tribal people, attacks on women, happen in BJP-ruled states. Our Bengali-speaking people are attacked in other states. We don't oppress anyone."

The TMC has repeatedly criticised the BJP for attacks on Bengali migrant workers in other states, making it a key issue in the lead-up to the 2026 West Bengal elections.

Earlier today, Bihar State Minister Dilip Jaiswal raised concerns over infiltration from Bangladesh, pointing to porous borders and gaps in fencing, and backed Home Minister Amit Shah’s call for strengthened border fencing.

Speaking to the media, Jaiswal highlighted that infiltrators have taken advantage of West Bengal’s proximity to Bangladesh for the past 30 to 40 years.

"The Bangladesh border adjoins Bengal, for 30-40 years, infiltrators have been taking advantage of this, and they try to infiltrate through the routes where there is no fencing.The Home Minister has rightly expressed concern that fencing is needed to stop infiltration," he said.

The issue of Bangladeshi infiltration has been a key focus ahead of the polls. West Bengal’s elections will be held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.

In the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, held in eight phases, the Trinamool Congress secured a decisive win with 213 seats, while the BJP increased its tally to 77 seats. The Congress and Left Front failed to win any seats.

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