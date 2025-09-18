'No Food, No Washroom': Indians Allege Inhumane Treatment At Georgia Border

A woman has alleged that 56 Indian tourists were treated inhumanely by border officials in Georgia while trying to cross into Armenia. Dhruvee Patel said the travellers were forced to wait outside in freezing weather without any food or access to a washroom.

Patel claimed the incident occurred at Sadakhlo, an important border crossing between Georgia and Armenia. In an Instagram post, she said Georgian authorities also took the tourists’ passports and denied them any way to communicate with others.

"Forced to sit on the footpath like cattle. Took videos of us like criminals, but stopped us from filming," she alleged.

Patel also noted that the border authorities, without checking the required documents, suggested that their visas were "wrong".

"This is how Georgia treats Indians. Shameful and unacceptable," she lamented.

Patel’s post received mixed reactions on social media. One user suggested that Indians should “improve our civic sense first, respect should be earned,” while another asked, “If Georgia has always treated Indians this way, why do people still go there?”

Some condemned the incident, with one person calling for a boycott: “Lots of scams and racism in Georgia, not worth it,” they said.

Another user shared a similar experience from 2019. “I visited Georgia from Russia in 2019. When I arrived, they treated me like a criminal… For many years, Indians have been facing problems there,” he said