‘No fuel shortage’ assures Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri amid West Asia Tensions

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured on Thursday that India faces no fuel shortage, with ample crude oil stocks currently available.

Addressing Parliament, he urged the public not to spread rumours or fabricate narratives, emphasising that India's energy supply remains secure.

"India's crude supply position is secure, and the secured volume exceeds what Hormuz would have delivered. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outstanding diplomatic outreach and goodwill, India has secured crude volumes that exceed what the disrupted Strait of Hormuz could have delivered in the same period," Puri said.

India is diversifying its energy imports away from West Asia amid escalating regional tensions, with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri noting stable domestic gas supplies.

The country sources crude from around 40 nations via alternate routes, maintaining fuel availability despite the conflict. Puri confirmed that households continue receiving uninterrupted CNG and PNG supplies.

The minister emphasised that the government remains committed to ensuring an uninterruptedsupply of affordable energy for households across the country.

"There is no shortage for domestic consumers, and there is no reason to panic," Puri added.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India continues to work extensively on extending assistance to Indian nationals in Iran and at the same time is also addressing issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and the country's energy security amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding on vessel movements near the Strait of Hormuz, stated, "External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi have held three recent conversations, with the latest focusing on shipping safety and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature to comment further."



(with IANS inputs)

