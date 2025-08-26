'No Future Ships for Indian Navy To Be Built Abroad,' Says Rajnath Singh During Commissioning Of INS Udaygiri And INS Himgiri In Visakhapatnam

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced that INS Tamal would be the last foreign-built ship for the Indian Navy, affirming that all future naval vessels will be constructed in India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 05:26 PM IST | Source: Bureau