'No Future Ships for Indian Navy To Be Built Abroad,' Says Rajnath Singh During Commissioning Of INS Udaygiri And INS Himgiri In Visakhapatnam
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced that INS Tamal would be the last foreign-built ship for the Indian Navy, affirming that all future naval vessels will be constructed in India.
- Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh
Trending Photos
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced that INS Tamal would be the last foreign-built ship for the Indian Navy, affirming that all future naval vessels will be constructed in India. Addressing the commissioning of INS Udaygiri And INS Himgiri In Visakhapatnam, Singh called this move a "decisive step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing" and highlighted that the Indian Navy has marked a historic milestone with the commissioning of these warships.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement