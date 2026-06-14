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  • /'No govt has ever received this much love after 4.5 years in office as AAP Govt is receiving today': Arvind Kejriwal

'No govt has ever received this much love after 4.5 years in office as AAP Govt is receiving today': Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said Punjab had been pushed towards ruin during the regimes of the Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP and Congress, when drugs spread across the state, and a dark chapter engulfed Punjab.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 11:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
'No govt has ever received this much love after 4.5 years in office as AAP Govt is receiving today': Arvind Kejriwal

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