/'No govt has ever received this much love after 4.5 years in office as AAP Govt is receiving today': Arvind Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "The love that the people are showering upon us cannot be valued in any currency. What you are seeing now is only the trailer; the full picture is still to come. On Friday, we were in Bathinda, on Saturday we were in Jalandhar, and today we are in Mohali. In cities, this is business hours, and in villages, farmers are busy sowing paddy. Despite that, such a massive turnout of people is nothing short of divine grace. This is not something an ordinary person can achieve. It is this boundless love of the people that never lets us grow tired or accept defeat."