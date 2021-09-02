हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

No home delivery of food between 10 pm and 6 am in Noida, Greater Noida

While police officials have said that imposition of CrPC Section 144 is the reason behind the decision, thanks to the night curfew in UP, it is to noted that the decision comes couple of days after a restaurant owner was killed at night in Greater Noida, following an argument over an alleged delay in food delivery 

No home delivery of food between 10 pm and 6 am in Noida, Greater Noida
File photo

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida): For foodies in Noida and Greater Noida, here's a unwelcome piece of news. Home delivery of food from restaurants and eateries will not be allowed from 10pm-6am, during a night curfew in the state. 

“CrPC Section 144 is imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has instructed all districts in the state to ensure compliance of the daily 10pm to 6am night curfew,” the police statement read, as reported in the media.

Only health services, emergency and essential services will be allowed during the night. All usual activities will be banned under the night curfew. However, Industrial units will continue to function as before. Media reports further quote the police statement which said that Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Alok Singh, has directed all police officers and station in-charges in the district to make sure that the rules are strictly followed.

Also read: Man, who knew all about evidences, faked death and killed wife with help from partner

While the officials have said that Section 144 was the reason behind the prohibition of take-home services, the decision came a day after the killing of a 38-year-old restaurant owner in Greater Noida on Tuesday (August 31). The owner was shot dead after a dispute broke out over the delay in an order. 

According to news reports, the three persons accused of the murder were hanging around outside the restaurant in an inebriated state, at the same time when a food delivery agent was arguing with the restarant staff. The three got involved in the fight and shot dead the restro owner who was trying to diffuse the situation. While earlier news reports said the delivery boy was involved, later it was reported that he was not.

 

Live TV

