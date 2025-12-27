No Hurdles In BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance For Municipal Polls: Maha CM

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that there are no obstacles in the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

Speaking to the media in Amravati, Fadnavis emphasised that seat-sharing discussions are progressing on a very positive note.

To a question on the MahaYuti alliance seat-sharing formula, Fadnavis said that discussions regarding seat sharing are extremely positive.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“An alliance will definitely happen, and there will be no difficulties,” he said.

He further detailed the team leading these crucial negotiations, adding that the BJP State President Ravindra Chavan is spearheading the talks, supported by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, senior leader Ashish Shelar, and key local leaders from each municipal corporation area.

“According to the information received as of last night, the discussions are on a very positive track,” he added.

The statement comes at a critical time as various political factions in Maharashtra begin finalising their strategies for the 2026 local body elections.

Fadnavis’s reassurance aims to signal unity within the ruling alliance amid speculation regarding potential friction over specific urban constituencies.

As far as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is concerned, he stated that a joint coordination committee, including BJP's Ravindra Chavan and Sena's Uday Samant, is working through the technicalities. Any final stalemate will be resolved personally by him and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis announced that 40 per cent of the BJP's candidates in the BMC polls will be under the age of 35, signalling a strategy to counter the "son of the soil" narrative of the Thackeray cousins with a "development and youth" plank.

Fadnavis and Shinde have reportedly decided to keep Ajit Pawar’s NCP out of the Mumbai contest to avoid internal friction over the city's specific political dynamics.

BJP insiders privy to the seat-sharing talks said that Fadnavis is positioning the BJP as the "senior partner" in Mumbai while ensuring Eknath Shinde is given enough seats to maintain his party's identity as the "real" Shiv Sena.