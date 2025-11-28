Advertisement
'No… I Am Not In Rush For Anything': Shivakumar Amid Karnataka Drama

DK Shivakumar dismissed rumours of discussions on replacing Karnataka’s CM, saying he hasn’t met senior Congress leaders and is not seeking the post, calling his Mumbai visit purely personal.

Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 06:09 AM IST
Amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has firmly rejected speculation about any discussions on a leadership change. He clarified that he has not spoken to senior Congress leaders about the chief ministerial role and insisted he is “not in a hurry.”

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shivakumar dismissed reports of meetings with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge or Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his visit.

“I’m here for a family event. There was no political meeting. And why would such a meeting happen in Mumbai? If needed, it would take place in Bengaluru or Delhi,” he said.

Asked whether he had raised the matter of the Chief Minister’s post with the party high command, he reiterated, “No… I am not in a rush for anything.”

