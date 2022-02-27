'No Income and Tax in BJP-ruled states...': Sanjay Raut attacks Centre on IT raids in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday (February 28) attacked the Centre over the IT raids on Maharashtra's ministers and political leader.

Talking to the media Raut said, "I think there's Income and Tax only in Maharashtra, no Income and Tax in BJP-ruled states. Municipal Corporation polls are here, so central agencies have work only in Maharashtra and West Bengal; no work in rest of India, all is well there."

Shiv Sena leader further said that the Centre will keep searching implying that the agencies won't find out anything. "We are noting all these things. We are watching, the public is watching too. Let them do it. Let them find out what they are searching for. They will keep searching," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Income Tax department carried out searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee chairperson of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Yashwant Jadhav.

Talking about the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh Shiv Sena said that the state is going to witness a change, adding that the support for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shows the same.

"Aaditya Thackeray had been to UP. I think there is going to be a change in UP. People have made up their minds. In the atmosphere we saw, there is a neck-to-neck fight. The support for Akhilesh Yadav shows the change," said Raut.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV