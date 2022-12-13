No Indian soldier died or suffered any serious injury in clash between India and China in Tawang: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (December 13, 2022) said no Indian soldier has died, nor has anyone been seriously injured in the faceoff between the Indian Army and China's PLA in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9. Speaking in both the Houses of Parliament, Singh said the Indian Army bravely prevented China's attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Tawang sector and confronted it with firmness.

"On 09 December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side," his statement read.

"Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow-up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms," Singh added.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also said that the Chinese side was asked to "refrain" from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border.

"The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," he stated.

"I would like to assure this House that our Forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," Singh said.

The troops of the Indian and Chinese armies clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, the Indian Army said on Monday. The face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", Army added.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Army said in a statement.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

The Army did not mention the number of troops involved in the face-off and those injured in the incident. However, several media reports have claimed that there were more than 200 Chinese soldiers involved and they were carrying spiked clubs and sticks, and injuries on the Chinese side could be higher.

It is notable that the relations between India and China have nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two nations in decades.