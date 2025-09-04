No Intent To Take Away Reservation Of One Community And Giving To Another: CM Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday claimed that as long as the MahaYuti government is in the state there will be no injustice to OBCs, saying that the government has no intention of taking away the reservation of one community and giving it to another.

“Marathas will get the rights of Marathas and OBCs will get the rights of OBCs. There will be no such thing as pitting two communities against each other here,” he clarified a day after the NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal boycotted the state cabinet meeting to express his displeasure over the release of government notification on the implementation of Hyderabad Gazette for providing Kunbi certificates to Maratha community after the protest held in Mumbai by pro Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange-Patil.

CM Fadnavis’ clarification also comes amid protests by several OBC leaders and organisations citing that the government’s move will adversely impact them as their benefits under the OBC quota would reduce after Marathas getting the Kunbi status.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, CM Fadnavis assured that the government will clear everyone's doubts. “Many OBC organizations have welcomed the government resolution, many OBC leaders have made it clear that they have no doubts about it. I think we will also clear the doubts in the mind of Chhagan Bhujbal. If anyone else has doubts, we will also clear them.”

He further stated: “There was no British rule in Marathwada. There was a Nizam's rule in Marathwada. Therefore, evidence regarding castes in Marathwada is not available elsewhere. It is only available with the Nizam that too in the Hyderabad Gazette. We have accepted the evidence there. According to that evidence, only those who are true Kunbis will get this certificate. Therefore, I think that only those who are entitled will get the benefit. The government resolution is such that no one can lie."

CM Fadnavis clarified that minister Bhujbal did not leave the state Cabinet meeting.

“He and I have held discussion. I have assured him that the government resolution will not have any impact on the OBC community. Because this is not a general government resolution but it is about evidence (about Kunbis),” he said.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis on September 2 -- after Jarange-Patil ended his fast -- said that the state government took 'equal decision' benefitting Marathas and OBCs.

He further stated that the Hyderabad Gazette will be useful as proof because if the name of their grandfather or great grandfather appears in the Hyderabad Gazette for the Kunbi caste, then they will become eligible to benefit from it, and they will later receive a certificate as led the norms. He made it clear that the government would not allow any conflict between Maratha and OBC communities.

Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal in a post on X on Thursday, said: "There is confusion regarding the Government Resolution recently issued by the Maharashtra Government in the context of Maratha reservation. In this regard, various OBC and backward class organizations and leaders are submitting representations at tehsil offices, district collector offices, and other places across the state, organising marches, expressing anger against the Government Resolution through various means, and thus the movement is underway. In many places, OBC activists and leaders have also started fasts.”

He added: “In connection with this Government Resolution, I have discussed with other OBC leaders. We all have provided all relevant documents to legal experts and lawyers and are seeking their opinions and information about it. After discussing with them, we are also prepared to go to the High Court or the Supreme Court if necessary. It is essential to examine what changes have been made in it. For that, detailed discussions will be required. Additionally, in this regard, we will need to gather and organise many documents.”