No intimation from Centre of any new supply of vaccine for 18-44 age group as of yet: Atish

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s senior leader and MLA Atishi presented the vaccination bulletin through a video address on Wednesday and stated that vaccination for 18-44 will be halted 2 days from now as Covishield’s stock will last only for 3 days, Covaxin’s stock is already over.

She added that for those above 45 and healthcare/frontline workers, Covaxin’s stock is left for 1 day, and Covishield’s stock is remaining for 3 days. Atishi stated that the Delhi government will have to temporarily shut down nearly 350 centres that are administering Covishield after 2 days from now.

Atishi declared that there has been no intimation from the central government of any new supply for the 18-44 age group as of yet, neither from SII nor Bharat Biotech. Atishi stated that 1,05,357 vaccines were administered, out of these 88,332 doses were given their first doses; out of these nearly 10,94,619 people have received both their shots and are fully vaccinated.

Delhi has administered nearly 48,00,705 doses up until now

Atishi made a humble appeal to the Centre to understand the problem of vaccine shortage in Delhi and supply sufficient vaccines at the earliest.

Atishi said, “Yesterday, on the 18th of May, 1,05,357 vaccines were administered, out of these 88,332 doses were given their first doses. This has been a high figure post the walk-in vaccination of 45+ in government schools. The second doses accounted for 17,025. The immunisation of second doses to people has reduced because of the increased gap of 12-16 weeks between the first and second dose of Covishield. After a few weeks, the immunisation of second doses might pick up pace. Hence, the total doses administered has increased to more than 48,00,705 doses. Out of these, nearly 10,94,619 people have received both their shots and are fully vaccinated.”

Citing the position of stocks in Delhi, “For those above 45 and healthcare/frontline workers, Covaxin’s stock is left for 1 day, and Covishield’s stock is remaining for 3 days. We have received 45,44,250 doses for this category, out of which, 42,88,350 have been utilised. This means, 2,55,900 are still left with us. We are expecting another stock of Covishield for 45+ to arrive in the next 3 days. Hence, we are hoping that the immunisation of this category will continue."

"Covaxin’s stock has not been committed by the Centre, but we are in talks with them to initiate its supply, as a lot of people are going to be ready to take the second dose of Covaxin in the coming days. Now, for the 18-44 age bracket, we have been reiterating a number of times in the past few days that Covaxin’s stock is almost over, and Covishield’s stock is left only for 2 days," she said.

The AAP MLA said, "We will have to temporarily shut down nearly 350 centres which are administering Covishield after 2 days from now, while centres administering Covaxin are already closed. We have received 8,17,690 doses for this segment, and out of which 7,04,280 have been utilised. This means that as of today morning, we are left with 1,13,410 doses."

"We have not been informed from the central government of any new supply for the 18-44 age group as of yet. No commitments have been received from neither Bharat Biotech nor Serum Institute of India,”

Atishi said, adding “We are hoping that the centre will understand this problem of vaccine shortage that Delhi is facing and will supply enough vaccine doses at the earliest.”

Live TV