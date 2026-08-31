/‘No jurisdiction’: India rejects Hague Court’s Indus Waters Treaty ruling

India on Monday rejected an award issued by the Court of Arbitration in The Hague over the Indus Waters Treaty, saying the body was “illegally constituted” and has no jurisdiction over India’s sovereign decisions.
The ruling relates to interim measures and the status of the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the sharing of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Court of Arbitration was set up by the World Bank in violation of the terms of the treaty. India said it has never recognised the legal existence of the body and has consistently rejected its proceedings and earlier pronouncements.
India also said it has never appeared before the Court of Arbitration and has refused to take any notice of its earlier decisions.
According to the government, the court has no authority to rule on India’s sovereign decisions. It added that any present or future pronouncements by the body would have no effect on India’s actions, including projects being undertaken by the country.
India also made it clear that its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains unchanged.
The treaty was signed in September 1960 to regulate the use and sharing of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan.
India placed the treaty in abeyance after the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. New Delhi had said that water cooperation could not continue while cross-border terrorism remained a concern.
The latest statement is in line with India’s earlier position that the Court of Arbitration was not validly constituted under the treaty and that its decisions have no bearing on India’s actions.
In June, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had suspended the treaty and would keep it in abeyance until Pakistan takes concrete steps to end cross-border terrorism.
“We have suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and kept it in abeyance until Pakistan completely stops cross-border terrorism,” Jaiswal said while responding to a question on a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.
India’s position comes amid continued tensions between the two neighbouring countries, with the Indus Waters Treaty becoming a key point of contention in bilateral relations.
Recently Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan Independence day warned that Islamabad would not compromise on the water issue, calling it a “red line”.
India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, said the 1960 treaty was originally signed in a spirit of goodwill and friendship, but Pakistan’s conduct over five decades had undermined that relationship. He argued that India continued to honour the treaty despite what he described as an imbalance in water allocation, with India receiving the eastern rivers and Pakistan the western rivers.
Kwatra said India placed the treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack, exercising its rights under international law until Pakistan credibly ends its support for cross-border terrorism. He cited several past terror attacks and accused Pakistan of obstructing Indian hydropower projects through delays and opposition.
He also rejected Pakistan’s portrayal of India as a “water aggressor”, arguing that the country’s water problems largely stem from domestic mismanagement and poor water productivity.
Kwatra said any meaningful bilateral engagement would require Pakistan to dismantle its terror infrastructure first, reiterating India’s position that “terror and talks” and “water and blood” cannot go together.
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