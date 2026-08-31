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‘No jurisdiction’: India rejects Hague Court’s Indus Waters Treaty ruling

The treaty was signed in September 1960 to regulate the use and sharing of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 05:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
‘No jurisdiction’: India rejects Hague Court’s Indus Waters Treaty ruling
Image Credit: IANS

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