LUFTHANSA FLIGHT

'No Landing Permission': Bomb Threat Prompts Hyderabad-Bound Lufthansa Flight To Make U-Turn

Flight LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, took off from Frankfurt around 6 pm local time and was scheduled to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad early Monday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 09:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'No Landing Permission': Bomb Threat Prompts Hyderabad-Bound Lufthansa Flight To Make U-Turn Representational Photo: Freepik

New Delhi: A Lufthansa Airlines flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad was forced to return to Frankfurt Airport on Sunday evening after receiving a bomb threat while still outside Indian airspace. Flight LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, took off from Frankfurt around 6 pm local time and was scheduled to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad early Monday.

According to ANI, Lufthansa Airlines said, "We did not receive a permit to land in Hyderabad and that’s why the aircraft took a u-turn and returned."

According to flight tracking data, the aircraft made a U-turn over Bulgarian airspace and returned to Frankfurt approximately two hours after departure. The passengers were told that the flight had not been given permission to land in India, and they were provided with overnight accommodation. The flight has been rescheduled for Monday morning.

An official from Hyderabad Airport confirmed the diversion, stating that the bomb threat was received while the aircraft was still outside Indian airspace. The reason behind the bomb threat remains unestablished, and Lufthansa has not provided further details, reported news agency ANI.

This incident marks the second Boeing 787 from Europe to India to return on Sunday, following a British Airways flight from London to Chennai that returned to London due to a technical issue. The passengers on the Lufthansa flight were reportedly informed that they would be flying out to Hyderabad on Monday at 10 am on the same flight. 

