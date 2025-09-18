'No Liquor Traces Have Been Found In Any Of Them...': Delhi Police On Officials Suspended Over PCR Van Accident

Delhi Police provided an update on the medical checkup of the officials suspended over the PCR van accident on Thursday. New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla stated that medical check-ups of suspended officials have been conducted and no traces of liquor have been found in any of them.

"Medical check-up has been conducted, no liquor traces have been found in any of them...," Mahla told ANI.

While discussing the actions taken against the culprits, the New Delhi DCP stated that the involved staff have been suspended and that action will also be taken against the driver.

He emphasised that if any connection to alcohol is confirmed, strict consequences will follow.

"We received a PCR call at 5.30 am. Police officials rushed to the spot. The DCP also reached. By the time the police reached, the person hit by the PCR van had lost his life. Legal action is underway. The staff has been suspended. The process of registration of the case and arrest is underway... In such cases, action is taken against the driver; however, action will be taken against anyone else who is responsible. Action will be taken if there is a liquor angle," recounted Mahla.

The New Delhi DCP also asserted that whether the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brake is a matter of investigation.

"The driver says that there is a ramp where they usually park the car. He says that he pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. But this is his version, it is a matter of investigation..." added Mahla.

Meanwhile, victim Gangaram Tiwari's son claimed that two individuals in the PCR van were highly intoxicated and mentioned that there were bottles of liquor in the vehicle.

"There were two people in the PCR Van, including a woman. They were highly intoxicated. My father's name is Gangaram Tiwari; he was around 50-55 years old. There were bottles of liquor in the car. My father had a shop here for the last 10 years..." son told ANI.

However, the additional DCP of New Delhi, Hukma Ram, stated that the police will take legal action and will provide compensation accordingly.

"An unfortunate accident took place here. The police are taking action as per the law. We will provide all possible help to the deceased, and compensation will be provided, we will check CCTVs. Further investigation is underway..." Ram told reporters.

Earlier, a Delhi Police PCR van struck a man on Thana Mandir Marg. According to police officials, the driver of the PCR van accidentally pressed the accelerator, which caused the vehicle to climb the roadside ramp and run over the individual, resulting in the man's death.

Later, police suspended two police officials in connection with the PCR van accident in the death of a man. According to the Delhi Police, an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a constable have been suspended. An FIR will also be filed regarding this matter.