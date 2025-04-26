Advertisement
PAHALGAM ATTACK

‘No Live Coverage Of Defence Ops For National Security’: Centre Asks Media After Pahalgam Attack

In the advisory, MIB specified that all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users should exercise responsibility while reporting on defence and security operations. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘No Live Coverage Of Defence Ops For National Security’: Centre Asks Media After Pahalgam Attack Photo Credit: Representational Image/ ANI

The Central government has issued an advisory for all media channels to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces for national security.

This advisory by the government comes days after the gruesome Phalagam attack in which terrorists gunned down 26 tourists. 

In a post on the social media platform X, MIB wrote, "The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues an advisory to all Media channels to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces in the interest of national security."

In the advisory, MIB specified that all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users should exercise responsibility and adhere "strictly" to existing laws and regulations while reporting on defence and security operations. 

