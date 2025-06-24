No Local Involvement In Pahalgam Terror Attack: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while inaugurating the Golf Championship 2025 at Gulmarg, told the media that there was no local involvement in the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local ponywala.

Abdullah stated that all the terrorists responsible were foreigners. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two individuals for allegedly sheltering the attackers. He also noted that they might have acted under pressure, possibly providing food to the terrorists out of coercion. He emphasised that the ongoing NIA probe would determine further details, with legal proceedings to follow.

The J-K CM welcomed the Iran-Israel ceasefire, saying the ceasefire should last forever, as massive destruction had happened in the past 11 days. He expressed hope that there would be no further escalation.

Abdullah added that efforts are on to normalise tourism in Kashmir, which was severely impacted by the Pahalgam attack. He mentioned the need to gradually reopen tourist destinations by coordinating with police and security officials. He highlighted that promoting tourism and normalizing Kashmir aligns with national efforts, including meetings led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume tourism in the region.

He thanked the central government for approving a Rs. 10,600 crore package for infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah emphasised that his government’s focus is not only on tourism infrastructure but also on broader development projects to fulfill promises made to the people.