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NewsIndia'No lockdown in India': Centre quashes rumours and assures uninterrupted fuel supply amid global flux
INDIA LOCKDOWN

'No lockdown in India': Centre quashes rumours and assures uninterrupted fuel supply amid global flux

The Centre on Friday quashed rumours of a lockdown in India, assuring that there will be no restrictions and that fuel supplies will remain uninterrupted amid global uncertainty.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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'No lockdown in India': Centre quashes rumours and assures uninterrupted fuel supply amid global fluxRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

The Centre on Friday quashed rumours of a lockdown in India, assuring that there will be no restrictions and that fuel supplies will remain uninterrupted amid global uncertainty.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false and added that attempts to spread rumours and create panic are irresponsible and harmful.

In a post on X, Union Minister Puri said, "Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful."

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Union Minister Puri also assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for citizens. He added that the Central government is closely monitoring developments and is fully prepared to handle emerging challenges.

"The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis. Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges. India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner," he said in the post.

 

 

Lockdown rumours after PM Modi's speech

Rumours of a lockdown spread rapidly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech in Parliament, in which he referred to India’s successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged people to remain “prepared and united, just as the country had stood together during the COVID-19 pandemic.” However, he never mentioned the term “lockdown” during his address.

Speculation about a similar lockdown emerged shortly after the speech. Several social media posts claimed that PM Modi was hinting at the possibility of a lockdown. This triggered a surge in online searches such as “Is lockdown coming back to India” and “India lockdown news”.

India had imposed a country-wide lockdown in 2020 following the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

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