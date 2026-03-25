'No locus standi to comment on internal matters': India slams Pakistan over remarks on Asiya Andrabi verdict

India on Wednesday strongly criticized Pakistan for commenting on the sentencing of Asiya Andrabi, asserting that Islamabad has no authority to interfere in India’s internal matters or judicial processes.

The sharp response came after Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a statement backing Andrabi following her conviction. Reacting to this, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, rejected the remarks outright and accused Pakistan of consistently supporting terrorism.

“We categorically reject the statement issued by Pakistan in support of a banned terrorist organization and its members. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on matters internal to India or its judicial processes. However, one is not surprised that a country, which has long been sponsoring terrorism, has come up with such a statement condoning violence and the killing of innocent people. Instead of peddling lies and frivolous narratives, Pakistan should introspect on the grave and systematic human rights violations it continues to perpetrate,” Jaiswal said.

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In response to media queries regarding statement made by Pakistan on judicial matters concerning a banned terrorist organisation, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We categorically reject the statement issued by Pakistan in support of a banned terrorist organization and its… pic.twitter.com/z7j3A7HDUI — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2026

The controversy follows a ruling by a Delhi court on March 24, which sentenced Andrabi to life imprisonment for charges including conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and waging war against the Government of India. Her associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were each awarded 30-year prison terms.

Delivering the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh of the Karkardooma Court observed that the actions of the convicts struck at the “very existence of India” and were aimed at the secession of Jammu and Kashmir, which he reaffirmed as an integral part of the country.

The court noted that evidence on record showed the accused had “not abhorred violence” and had instead indirectly encouraged it by glorifying slain militants and promoting separatist ideology.

“The acts of the convict brought on record may not apparently be the direct cause of inciting violence, but infusing the minds of people, particularly the youth, with the idea that Kashmir is not part of India and India has occupied the Kashmir illegally and in a hostile manner can evoke sentiments which may lead them to adopt all kinds of methods, including violence,” the court observed.

The case originated from a 2018 probe by the National Investigation Agency, which alleged that the banned outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), led by Andrabi, used social media, public speeches, and other platforms to advocate Jammu and Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan.

Prosecutors presented videos, online content, and other material in court, claiming the accused praised militants, incited unlawful activities such as stone-pelting, and propagated narratives aligned with the two-nation theory.

Andrabi was convicted under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including Sections 18 and 20, along with charges under the Indian Penal Code, such as criminal conspiracy and waging war against the state. Fehmeeda and Nasreen were also found guilty under similar provisions.

Rejecting any plea for leniency, the court emphasized that actions aimed at destabilizing the nation and promoting secessionism warrant strict punishment. Andrabi, who founded the all-women separatist group in 1987, was arrested in April 2018. The court also noted that the organization had largely become inactive following her arrest.