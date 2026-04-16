'No loss to male MPs or any state': Law Minister on women's reservation bill

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said that the women's reservation amendment ensures equality and assured that no state will be harmed.

Meghwal said that there will be a 50 per cent increase in the strength of Lok Sabha members, translating to 815 seats, of which 272 will be reserved for women.

"The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, providing for the implementation of its provisions based on the census after 2026 and delimitation. There will be a 50 per cent increase in the strength of Lok Sabha members, translating to 815 seats, of which 272 will be reserved for women, which comes to one-third of the strength of the House. There will be no loss to male MPs or any state, and they will retain their strength," IANS quoted him as saying.

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Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday spoke on bills related to women's reservation and delimitation, asserting that the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, will play a crucial role in ensuring gender equality.

Commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for taking what he described as a "historic step" on the women's reservation bill, Meghwal said that the allocation of 33 per cent of seats is certain to happen. "It's simply a matter of time, and that time has arrived now."

"The allocation of 33 per cent of seats is certain to happen. It's simply a matter of time, Abdul Kalam indicated then, and that time has arrived now," Meghwal said.

Outlining key provisions, the minister stated that the number of Lok Sabha seats would see a significant increase. He said that the strength of the House would rise by 50 per cent, taking the total number of seats to 815, with 272 of them reserved for women, in line with the one-third quota.

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha that an extended discussion would be held on the three crucial bills related to women's reservation and delimitation, with voting scheduled for Friday.

(With IANS inputs)