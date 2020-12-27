No 'mai ka lal' can take away your land: Rajnath Singh says opposition 'misleading' farmers

New Delhi: Even as the farmers' protest against the three farm laws completes one month, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (December 27, 2020) reiterated that the farmers land will not be taken away. He also accused the opposition parties of "misleading" farmers on the farm laws and warned them that they will not succeed.

While speaking at a function in Himachal Pradesh to to mark the third anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, Rajnath Singh said the new laws will raise the income of farmers, but said that the farmers was being misled.

"It's unfortunate that those who don't even know about farming, are misleading innocent farmers. This government never intended to stop MSP, neither it will in future. Mandis will also be maintained. No 'Mai Ka Lal' can take away land from farmers," Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Similarly, if we can't wait for four-five years, we can wait for at least two years to witness positive results of the agriculture reforms carried out by the Narendra Modi government," the defence minister said.

"Whatever agreement will be made with the farmers will be about their produce, not their land. And the if the one who makes an agreement pays less to the farmers than the fixed amount, then the farmers can take government's to take legal action against them," Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh also said that if farmers still feel that the farm laws are not in their interest, then the government will do what will be necessary for the welfare of the farmers by re-discussing the laws.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the borders of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 26. While the farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws saying that the laws are not in the interest of the farmers.

Live TV