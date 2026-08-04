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No ‘Mangal Milan’, just lunch: Are 3 TMC rebel MPs eyeing a U-turn?

Rebel TMC faction's three Muslim MPs Abu Tahir Khan, Khalilur Rahman and Yusuf Pathan skipped the NDA's parliamentary party weekly meeting 'mangal milan' two times in a row.

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 10:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
No ‘Mangal Milan’, just lunch: Are 3 TMC rebel MPs eyeing a U-turn?
Image Credit: @ncpartyindia/X

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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No ‘Mangal Milan’, just lunch: Are 3 TMC rebel MPs eyeing a U-turn?
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