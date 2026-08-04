/No ‘Mangal Milan’, just lunch: Are 3 TMC rebel MPs eyeing a U-turn?

The absence of three Trinamool Congress rebel MPs- Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman and Yusuf Pathan, from the NDA Parliamentary Party’s ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting two times in a row, followed by their presence at a separate lunch meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Delhi the same day, has put the spotlight back on their political alignment.
The three Muslim MPs had skipped the NDA gathering last Tuesday and again today, lending weight to TMC MP Saugata Roy’s claim that they are “uncomfortable” with joining the BJP-led alliance and do not want to align with the NDA.
West Bengal Chief Minister Adhikari on Tuesday met the 20 National Citizens’ Party of India (NCPI) at Banga Bhawan in New Delhi following their exit from the TMC.
Reportedly, the Chief Minister also spoke separately with the three minority MPs from Murshidabad district after the meeting.
Minority MPs ‘uncomfortable' in BJP?
The three rebel faction MPs have been at the centre of speculation since they stayed away from the NDA Parliamentary Party’s ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting last Tuesday and today.
TMC MP Saugata Roy had said that Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman and Yusuf Pathan did not wish to join the NDA or align themselves with the BJP.
#WATCH | Delhi: TMC MP Saugata Roy says, "I was told that they (NCPI leaders Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman, and Yusuf Pathan) do not wish to join the NDA; they do not want to align with the BJP, which is why they boycotted it... Discussions are underway; talks are happening.… pic.twitter.com/6C5q8VVtMc— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026
“I was told that they (NCPI leaders Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman, and Yusuf Pathan) do not wish to join the NDA; they do not want to align with the BJP, which is why they boycotted it… Discussions are underway; talks are happening. Nothing has been finalised yet,” Roy had said.
He had also said that when the 20 MPs left the TMC, it had not been decided that they would join the BJP, adding that it was becoming difficult for the three MPs to answer to their community.
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On reports of rebel MPs' return, TMC MP Saugata Roy says, "... I have spoken to some of them. They’re uncomfortable in the BJP. Maybe they’re under pressure and intimidation to stay. It would be a good thing if they do. I’ve also spoken to our party… pic.twitter.com/ZRP35rULaH— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026
The NCPI, however, has sought to dismiss speculation that the three MPs could return to the TMC fold under Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.
Mathurapur MP Bapi Haldar said the three MPs had some issues of their own and had discussed them with the Chief Minister.
“NCPI is already supporting the NDA. The three MPs had some problems of their own. They told everything to the Chief Minister. There was a clear discussion. They are with us. They are with the Chief Minister for the sake of development in West Bengal,” Haldar said.
Haldar also dismissed rumours that Khalilur Rahman from Jangipur, Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur and Abu Taher from Murshidabad could return to the original Trinamool fold.
Meanwhile, sharing a picture from the lunch with West Bengal Chief Minister, NCPI in an X post denied reports of 3 TMC MPs returning and wrote, “Strong. Resolute. United ! Rumours may fly, but our unity remains unshaken ! The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) stands together with unwavering commitment towards the nation's progress.”
Strong. Resolute. United !— NCPI - Nationalist Citizens Party of India (@ncpartyindia) August 4, 2026
Rumours may fly, but our unity remains unshaken !
The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) stands together with unwavering commitment towards the nation's progress.#NCPI@kakoligdastidar @SudipBAITC@ANI @PTI_News @ians_india @uniindianews pic.twitter.com/ylmPmNmGq4
While questions continue over the three MPs, another statement from Tuesday’s meeting suggested that the NCPI could expand its bloc.
Rachana Banerjee, actress-turned-politician and first-time Lok Sabha member from Hooghly, said the NCPI currently has 20 MPs and that the number could increase.
“Currently, our number is 20. The number might increase in the coming days,” she said.
Asked who could potentially join the bloc, Banerjee replied: “Better you guess.”
The remarks came amid the political churn that followed the exit of the 20 TMC Lok Sabha MPs after the party’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls. The MPs subsequently announced their association with the NCPI, which later said it would extend support to the NDA.
Although the Speaker has not yet approved the merger of the 20 MPs with the NCPI, the Lok Sabha website continues to list them as Trinamool Congress MPs.
Adhikari left Banga Bhawan after the meeting. BJP leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who was also present, described his visit as a “courtesy call”.
“It was a courtesy call; I only came to see him,” Roy said.
Besides the 20 TMC-turned-NCPI Lok Sabha members, three newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha members, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik also attended the meeting.
Roy, Dev and Baraik were earlier Rajya Sabha members of the TMC. Soon after the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls, all three resigned from their seats and joined the BJP. They were subsequently re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from the same seats they had vacated.
The political manoeuvre involving the 20 rebel TMC MPs has also altered the political equations surrounding the party in Parliament and has been linked to navigating provisions of the anti-defection law.
With the three MPs absent from the NDA’s ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting, their subsequent discussions with Adhikari and Saugata Roy’s claim that they do not want to align with the BJP, questions remain over where the trio ultimately stands. The NCPI, meanwhile, insists that the three are still with the bloc and that its strength could grow further.
(with agencies input)
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