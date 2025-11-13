‘No Matter How Hard I Swam, But Stayed In One Place’: The 26-Hour Ordeal Of A Fisherman Lost In Deadly Southern Sea

Chennai: By the time the boats turned back, the night had swallowed him whole. The sea churned dark and restless. Waves crashed around him as he gasped for breath, lost in the vast emptiness. The black waters of the southern sea kept dragging him down, but he kept fighting back.

“Boats were searching for me, barely a mile away. My throat had swollen from swallowing salt water. I could not even shout for help. It was a new moon night. They could not see me. A few hours later, they turned back. I kept floating, semi conscious and half drowning,” said Shivamurugan, who drifted between life and death, 15 nautical miles off the coast of Kanyakumari, for 26 long hours.

He was thought to be dead. His family had begun to mourn. But he returned alive. The 35-year-old is a resident of Chettikulam, a small coastal village near Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district. He had been fishing for only a year.

On September 20, he left from the Chinnamuttam harbour with his brothers and other fishermen. Around 8 p.m., he went to the side of the boat to relieve himself. Suddenly, a huge wave hit and he slipped. He fell straight into the sea. He swam back toward the boat, shouting and waving his hands. The engine roared too loud; therefore, no could hear him.

“When I did not return for 10 minutes, my brother started searching for me. They used GPS to turn the boat around. But by then, the waves had carried me far away,” he said.

Lost In The Dark

The sea was endless, and the night was merciless. “The waves kept slamming into my face. The salt burned my eyes and mouth. My skin began peeling. I took off my T-shirt to float more easily. Then I felt something biting me. They were jellyfish,” he recalled.

He peeled them off, one by one. His arms ached. His legs turned to stone. “By morning, when I saw the sun, I felt a small hope. I thought maybe I could swim toward the shore. But the waves pushed me in every direction. I could not move forward. No matter how much I swam, I felt stuck in one place,” he described.

The cold numbed his body. As the second night fell, he began to lose strength. “I understood why people say that no one survives if they get lost in the southern sea,” he said, adding, “The pain was unbearable. I wanted to end it.”

The Light

Just when he was about to give up, he saw light. “I saw a faint light, far away. It looked like the headlight of a boat. I waved my hands with all the strength I had left. They saw me. They turned toward me. I swam to them,” he said.

It took nearly half an hour for him to reach safety. When they pulled him into the boat, he did not know who they were. He did not even understand what they said.

“I drank tea. I ate a biscuit. Only then I could open my eyes,” he said.

It was Arulappan’s boat from Kootankuli village. They had found him at dawn on September 22.

It was nothing short of a miracle. The southern sea is rougher than any other. Survival seemed impossible. But he did it.

The Marine Police of Kulachal confirmed that rescue operations had begun the moment he was reported missing, but with no trace found, they feared the worst.

Shivamurugan was taken to shore, given medical care and reunited with his family.

He has not returned to the sea since. “My son and wife will not let me. I still cannot sleep peacefully. Sometimes, I stand on the shore and look at the sea. I still see that night the jellyfish on my skin and the fireflies circling my head. I cannot put my feet back in the water until I forget that sight,” he said.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in the United Kingdom advises that if you fall into the sea, try to float and breathe slowly. Spread your arms and legs to stay stable. Keep your face toward the sky. Even if your body does not fully float, keep your head above water.