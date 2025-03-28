'No Matter How Many Rules Fascists Impose...': Tamil Nadu Dy CM Udhayanidhi On Hindi Imposition

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday in the State Assembly asserted that Hindi language cannot be imposed on the state as long as Chief Minister MK Stalin continues to be at the helm.

During his speech in the assembly, the Deputy CM talked about how the Tamil Nadu government, in the official state budget logo, replaced the Indian rupee symbol (₹), with Tamil letter for "Ru" and he praised the CM's defence of the dual-language policy, reported news agency PTI.

He said, "Usually, before commencing to write, some people affix the Tamil letter 'U' and put two lines below it. But our chief minister started the Budget with one Ru and startled them. No matter how many rules the fascists impose to subdue us, Hindi and any other policy cannot be forced on us so long as our leader continues at the helm."

The symbol change had prompted reactions from the Opposition.

As per the news agency, Udhayanidhi, son of CM Stalin, also said that after the success of the 'Vazhndhu Kattuvom' project, the government would launch the 3.0 of this World Bank-assisted initiative to transform rural areas in the state, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

The Tamil Nadu CM has been locking horns with the Centre over various issues, including the delimitation and triple-language policy.



(with PTI inputs)