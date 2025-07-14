'No Mechanical Faults Found...': Air India CEO On Ahmedabad Flight Crash Probe Report

New Delhi: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Monday addressed the tragic crash of Flight AI 171, confirming that preliminary findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) show no mechanical or maintenance faults with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner or its engines.

The aircraft, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed on June 12 shortly after takeoff, striking a building and killing all 260 people on board. On Saturday, the AAIB released its initial report into the accident.

In a communication sent to a select group of Air India employees, Wilson emphasized that routine maintenance had been properly conducted before the flight. "All mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed. There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll," he stated, according to ANI.

On Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released preliminary report on the Air India plane crash, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson says, "The Preliminary Report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engines, and that all mandatory maintenance tasks had… pic.twitter.com/f3BFRKKd8x — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2025

Wilson also noted that both pilots had passed their pre-flight breath analyzer tests and that the AAIB report did not raise any concerns about their medical condition.

Importantly, the preliminary report did not identify any cause of the crash or issue any recommendations. Wilson advised against speculation, stressing the need to let the investigation run its course. "I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over. We will continue to cooperate with the investigators to ensure they have everything they need to conduct a thorough and comprehensive enquiry," he said.

As a precautionary measure, Wilson said that Air India had already conducted inspections of its entire Dreamliner fleet shortly after the incident. "Out of an abundance of caution and under the oversight of the DGCA, every Boeing 787 aircraft operating in our fleet was checked within days of the accident and all were found fit for service," he stated.

He further added, "We continue to perform necessary checks on all planes, as we will on any new ones that authorities may suggest."

"I would also remind that, out of an abundance of caution and under the oversight of the DGCA, every Boeing 787 aircraft operating in our fleet was checked within days of the accident and all were found fit for service," he said.

Wilson reiterated that the airline is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation and remains committed to the highest standards of safety.

"I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over. We will continue to cooperate with the investigators to ensure they have everything they need to conduct a thorough and comprehensive enquiry," the airline chief concluded.