No meeting scheduled with Navjot Singh Sidhu: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been continuously meeting the party MLAs, MPs and prominent leaders from Punjab at his residence from the last few days to diffuse the tensions between the Chief Minister and Navjot Singh Sidhu. But a day after Sidhu had said he would meet the Gandhis in Delhi, Rahul said that there was no meeting. "No meeting with Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu)", Rahul Gandhi was quoted by ANI, as he left from his residence for 10 Janpath, party's president Sonia Gandhi's residence, on Tuesday (June 29) evening.

A three-member panel had been set up by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit. Earlier, sources had said that Sidhu had left from his residence in Patiala to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. The cricketer-turned-politician had wanted to meet the Gandhis amid his intense feud with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during his recent three-day visit to Delhi did not meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.The state is crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is in power and the outcome will have an impact on the party`s prospects outside the state as well. Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to take place next year.

(with ANI inputs)

