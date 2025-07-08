'No Missiles Can Stop Them': Masood Azhar Warns 10,000 Jaish Fidayeens 'Ready For Jihad'

In a shocking audio clip played at a mosque in Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar is heard boasting that while others “may have everything,” his group has “fidayeens,” CNN-News18 reported citing the obtained audio, which was played inside the Jaish mosque in Bahawalpur.

“The funds given to Mujahid will be used for Jihad Pakistan requires Mujahid’s blessings as much as big religious leaders do. We have fidayeens, no force or missile can arrest them. We have a cadre of 30,000. Jaish has 10,000 fidayeens ready for jihad," Azhar said in an audio.

Earlier, Bhutto has claimed that Pakistan does not know the location of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. He said that Islamabad would be happy to arrest Azhar if India provides Pakistan with information about him. Notably, Bhutto is a part of the ruling coalition in Pakistan.

Masood Azhar name is linked to some of the most devastating terror attacks the India has faced including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Pathankot airbase assault, and the deadly Pulwama attack in 2019. In 2019, the United Nations officially designated him as a global terrorist.

Azhar’s release in 1999, following the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 to Kandahar, was a moment of deep national trauma. India agreed to release him in exchange for the safe return of the hostages onboard the plane.

For years, India has urged Pakistan to take action and hand over Azhar, along with Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed. Despite concrete evidence of their presence and activities within its borders, Pakistan has consistently denied their involvement, often claiming ignorance.